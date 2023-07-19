Barbie director Greta Gerwig opens up about second son with Noah Baumbach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Barbie director Greta Gerwig opens up about second son with Noah Baumbach

By Press Association
Greta Gerwig has had a second child with Noah Baumbach (Ian West/PA)
Greta Gerwig has had a second child with Noah Baumbach (Ian West/PA)

Barbie director Greta Gerwig has opened up about having her second child with Noah Baumbach.

Oscar-nominated Gerwig, 39, who is also an actress and writer announced her first child with filmmaker Baumbach, 53, in 2021.

She told Elle UK, in an article published on Wednesday, that she has had a son and showed them a picture of the newborn.

Gerwig said: “He’s a little Schmoo. I don’t know if you can tell energy from the picture, but that’s very much his energy. He’s a wise little baby.”

Barbie European premiere and photocall – London
Barbie director Greta Gerwig (Ian West/PA)

She had announced on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December that she was pregnant.

After meeting on the set of 2010 comedy-drama Greenberg, Gerwig and Baumbach have continued to collaborate together by co-writing on Frances Ha, Mistress America and most recently the live action Barbie film.

The hotly anticipated film, coming to UK cinemas on Friday, stars Margot Robbie as the pink-loving title character alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Gerwig is also known for her directorial debut on 2017’s coming-of-age drama Lady Bird, starring Saoirse Ronan, for which she earned two Academy Award nominations for best director and best original screenplay.

Actress Jennifer Jason Leigh and Baumbach already share a son.