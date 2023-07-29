Michelle Yeoh marries Jean Todt after 19-year engagement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michelle Yeoh marries Jean Todt after 19-year engagement

By Press Association
Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt (Ian West/PA)
Michelle Yeoh has married her long-term partner Jean Todt after a 19-year engagement, saying: “Here’s to many more to come.”

The Oscar-winning actress, 60, posted a series of photos on Instagram of the pair at the wedding ceremony, including one of them admiring the wedding ring on Todt’s finger.

Another showed Yeoh looking delighted during the proceedings while dressed in an elegant white outfit featuring a silk shirt and a long ruffled skirt.

Former Ferrari chief Todt, 77, donned a navy blue suit, white shirt and decorative blue tie for the ceremony, which was held in an ornately-decorated room in Geneva on Thursday.

The Hollywood star also shared a photo of her with her new husband cuddled up in bed, which was decorated with white and purple rose petals in the shape of a heart and two swans made out of towels.

The last photo in the series made reference to her starring role in the 1997 Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies as the classic image of her on the back of a motorcycle with Pierce Brosnan had been edited to her with Todt, with the line “Love Never Dies” emblazoned across it.

Yeoh wrote alongside the post: “19 years and YES!! we are married!!

“Thkq to our ‘families’ who love us for all these years. We love you and here’s to many more to come.”

Former Ferrari Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa was among the famous faces in attendance at the ceremony.

A message in the wedding programme – posted by Massa on Instagram – revealed the couple had been engaged for 6,992 days before they tied the knot.

The message read: “We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004. On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y and she said YES!

“Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!”

Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt in 2006
Earlier this year, Yeoh made history as the first Asian to win the Academy Award for best actress for her performance as a laundromat owner in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Yeoh started her career in Hong Kong before becoming a Hollywood star with her credits including 2000’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians and the TV series Star Trek: Discovery.

The actress will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the class of 2024.

Todt was the president of Formula One governing body, the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), until the end of 2021.

He was formerly a director of Peugeot Talbot Sport and then Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team principal before being appointed chief executive of Ferrari.