Strictly’s Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec welcome first child

By Press Association
Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec (Ian West/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have welcomed their first child together.

The married couple announced the happy news with a photo which showed Manrara, 39, in a hospital bed cradling the newborn baby while Skorjanec, 33, leaned over them with a beaming smile.

They said the baby was born on Friday and had been named Lyra Rose Skorjanec in the joint Instagram post on Saturday.

Friends and famous faces congratulated the couple, including Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez who wrote “so gorgeous!!!”

His fiancee, actress Gemma Atkinson, who gave birth to their second child this week, said “just wonderful”.

Strictly star Oti Mabuse added “CONGRATULATIONS best news ever” and Amy Dowden described the baby as “utter perfection”.

The couple announced in February they were expecting after they found out Manrara was pregnant in early December, just as they were about to start IVF treatment.

Manrara, who quit her role as a professional dancer two years ago so they could try for a baby, told Hello! magazine that they had begun pursuing the idea of IVF after they had been trying for a child for the past couple of years but “nothing was happening”.

Julien MacDonald Front Row – London Fashion Week 2023
Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec (Suzan Moore/PA)

The dancer-turned-presenter said she was about to start the injections when she discovered she was pregnant.

The professional dancers met in 2010 when performing in the live dance show Burn The Floor, and they tied the knot in 2017.

They starred alongside each other on Strictly Come Dancing for many years before Manrara stepped down in 2021 to become a co-host of the spin-off show It Takes Two.

Last year Skorjanec announced he was also leaving the BBC dance competition after nine years.