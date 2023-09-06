Rolling Stones to unveil details of first album of original songs since 2005

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rolling Stones to unveil details of first album of original songs since 2005

By Press Association
Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones (Suzan Moore/PA)
Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones (Suzan Moore/PA)

The Rolling Stones will unveil details of their first studio album of original music since 2005 at an event in London on Wednesday.

Their new LP Hackney Diamonds will be their first collection of original songs in 18 years, and the first since the death of the band’s long-time drummer Charlie Watts in August 2021.

Their last album of new material was 2005’s A Bigger Bang. The band’s last studio album, released in 2016, was called Blue & Lonesome and comprised blues covers.

Band members Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will be interviewed about the new material on Wednesday in Hackney, east London, by US talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

The new music has been teased online and in an advert in the Hackney Gazette, which appeared to be for a fictional glass repair business.

The advert included a website and a phone number, which when called, responded with the automated message: “Welcome to Hackney Diamonds, specialists in glass repair: Don’t get angry, get it fixed. Opening early September, Mare Street, E8. Register for a call at hackneydiamonds.com. Come on then.”

The event with Fallon will be livestreamed on YouTube and the band said: “Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube.”

Fans can watch the interview on YouTube in a live-stream that is scheduled for 2.30pm.

The Rolling Stones formed in the early 1960s. Beforehand Sir Mick, 80, and Richards, 79, had been in a blues band and became regular faces at a jazz club in Ealing Broadway.

Last year the Stones – Sir Mick and guitarists Richards and Wood – travelled through Europe for their 60th anniversary tour which featured stops in cities including Madrid, Milan and Munich, and also a performance at British Summer Time (BST) festival in London.

They were joined on tour by Steve Jordan on drums, following the death of Watts.