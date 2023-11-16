Frozen 4 movie might be in the works, says Disney chief executive Bob Iger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frozen 4 movie might be in the works, says Disney chief executive Bob Iger

By Press Association
Bob Iger, chief executive of Disney (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Bob Iger, chief executive of Disney (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Disney chief executive Bob Iger has teased that a Frozen 4 movie “might” be “in the works”.

During an interview with Good Morning America co-presenter Michael Strahan on Thursday, Iger was asked if he could give details of sequel Frozen 3.

Iger said: “Well, I’ll give you a little surprise there, Michael. Frozen 3 is in the works and there might be a Frozen 4 in the works too.

Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell voices Anna in Frozen (Ian West/PA)

“But I don’t have much to say about those films right now, but Jenn Lee, who created Frozen, the original Frozen and Frozen 2, is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories.”

The original Frozen film was released a decade ago in 2013 and the movie became a juggernaut for Disney, having made nearly 1.3 billion dollars (£900 million) at the global box office and generating a massive merchandising revenue stream.

The musical animation follows the story of the newly crowned Queen Elsa and her sister Anna, as Elsa accidentally uses her ice-making powers to curse her home to an infinite winter.

Elsa is voiced by musical theatre star Idina Menzel while The Good Place actress Kristen Bell voices Anna.

Frozen 2 was released in 2019 and followed the characters as they set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom.

In February this year Iger announced that sequels to Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia were in the works.

Iger, who returned as chief executive in November 2022 after a challenging two-year tenure by his handpicked successor Bob Chapek, announced plans for the new films during Disney’s first-quarter earnings call.