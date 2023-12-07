Vanessa Hudgens marries Cole Tucker in outdoor wedding in Mexico

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Vanessa Hudgens marries Cole Tucker in outdoor wedding in Mexico

By Press Association
Vanessa Hudgens first met Tucker on a Zoom meditation class (Doug Peters/PA)
Vanessa Hudgens first met Tucker on a Zoom meditation class (Doug Peters/PA)

Actress Vanessa Hudgens has married professional baseball player Cole Tucker in Mexico in an elegant outdoor wedding.

The former High School Musical star, 34, shared photos on social media from the ceremony held at the Azulik City of Arts in Tulum over the weekend.

Hudgens wore an ivory Vera Wang slip dress with a cowl neck, paired alongside an ivory tulle veil which was pinned into a sleek bun hairdo for the occasion.

Meanwhile, US baseball shortstop and outfielder Tucker, 27, donned a cream, double-breasted suit with a matching bow tie and brown shoes.

In the carousel of photos which were shared in a joint post with Vogue magazine, Hudgens and Tucker could be seen looking affectionately at each other while holding hands.

Another showed the couple during the outdoor ceremony which was held in the Mayan jungle surrounded by their friends and family.

The actress could also be seen posing with her bridesmaids as they got ready for the big day while wearing a different white outfit with sheer bellowing sleeves and feather details.

Hudgens told British Vogue that when they were searching for venues, she had been been unsure if they would be able to get their whole wedding party down the unpaved dirt road to the Tulum art museum, but once they arrived she knew it was the right one.

She said: “I felt like I was transported to some kind of utopia, unlike anything I had ever been to before.

“It was whimsical and magical, and I just fell in love.”

Friends and famous faces were among those to share their congratulations with the couple, including Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale who wrote “congratulations beauty”.

Her High School Musical co-star Corbin Bleu said “Congratulations V. Lots of love to you both!” while singer Joe Jonas commented a string of heart emojis.

Hudgens first met Tucker on a Zoom meditation class and later announced their relationship on Instagram in 2021.

The couple revealed they were engaged in February but Tucker reportedly proposed late last year.

Hudgens previously dated her High School Musical co-star Zac Efron as well as Oscar-nominated actor Austin Butler.

Alongside the Disney series, she has starred in films Bad Boys For Life and Tick, Tick…Boom!.

She has also released two studio albums; V and Identified, in 2006 and 2008 respectively.

Last year she took on host duties at both the MTV Movie and TV awards and the red carpet of the 94th Academy Awards.