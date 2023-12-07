Celebrities to descend on Manchester for Chanel’s Metiers d’Art fashion show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celebrities to descend on Manchester for Chanel’s Metiers d’Art fashion show

By Press Association
Preparation for Chanel Metiers d’Art fashion show, Thomas Street, Northern Quarter, Manchester (John B Hewitt/Alamy)
Preparation for Chanel Metiers d’Art fashion show, Thomas Street, Northern Quarter, Manchester (John B Hewitt/Alamy)

A host of A-listers are set to arrive in Manchester for the 2023/2024 Chanel Metiers d’Art fashion show.

The Metiers d’Art collections take place outside of the normal fashion week schedule, and a new city is chosen for every show.

The French luxury fashion house said it has chosen to present the 2023/24 show in Manchester as it is “one of the most effervescent cities of pop culture and an avant-garde one, whose bands, spanning all genres, have changed the history of music.”

In recent years, celebrity regulars at the Metiers d’Art have included Pharrell Williams, Lily-Rose Depp and Kristen Stewart – who was recently snapped out in Manchester.

This year, Timothee Chalamet and Riley Keough were made new Chanel brand ambassadors and in May, celebrities including Barbie actress Margot Robbie, socialite Paris Hilton and Spencer star Stewart attended Chanel’s Cruise collection in Los Angeles, suggesting Thursday’s show will be another star-studded event.

Chanel’s creative director, Virginie Viard – who took over from Karl Lagerfeld when he died in 2019 – will host the show in the city’s Northern Quarter.

Past collections have been held in Tokyo, Shanghai, Rome and Dakar, and the aim of the shows is to put the spotlight on the specialist ateliers acquired by Chanel.

A video posted by Manchester’s Finest revealed that the invitation for the show comes with a 12-inch vinyl record, as well as a Manchester-themed cashmere scarf and a magazine featuring the street sign from soap opera Coronation Street, which has been changed to say Chanel St.

Manchester City Council has announced that a number of roads, including the high street between Copperas Street and Nicholas Croft, will be closed throughout the afternoon and most of the night “for an event in the Northern Quarter.”

In September, fashion exhibition Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto – dedicated to the designer who established the luxury fashion house – opened at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

In the past, Chanel has chosen other UK cities for its collections including Linlithgow Palace near Edinburgh, Scotland, in 2012.

A film of the show is expected to be released on Friday at 9am GMT.