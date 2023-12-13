Sienna Miller won’t pressurise herself to have ‘perfect birth’ with second child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
By Press Association
Sienna Miller attending the Vogue World: London show (Yui Mok/PA)
Sienna Miller attending the Vogue World: London show (Yui Mok/PA)

Sienna Miller has said she will not be pressuring herself to have the perfect birth with her second child – which she revealed is another daughter.

The actress, 41, is expecting a child with 27-year-old The Crown actor Oli Green, following the birth of Marlowe with The Sandman star Tom Sturridge in 2012.

Miller said she will be doing this labour differently, now she is “aware of what that’s like”.

“I spent so much time preparing for the birth, and absolutely no thought was given to what happens when I’d get home with a baby,” she told Vogue magazine of her experience with Marlowe.

Despite wanting a natural birth, Miller was induced in hospital and had an emergency C-section after a 27-hour labour.

“It was like a horrible trick of the universe,” she said.

“It was so essential in my mind that I got it ‘right’, and so emblematic of the kind of mother I would be that I didn’t.

“But I know in retrospect that was just the demons of new motherhood. (This time) I just don’t think I’ll put that pressure on myself.”

Miller said she still wants to try for a natural birth with baby number two and has recently switched to a doctor who is aligned with that.

The actress, who will next be seen in Kevin Costner’s film Horizon which she filmed in Utah while suffering from morning sickness, spoke about the 14-year age gap between her and partner Green.

“I don’t think you can legislate on matters of the heart. I certainly have never been able to,” she said.

“For Oli, it is real that I might want to be with someone older.”

Miller said there is an “awareness of the dynamics that enter relationships between men and women now that we just didn’t have 20 or 25 years ago”.

She continued: “I feel like my whole adolescence was dodging bullets and advances in a really delicate way, to not offend somebody.

“Whereas the girls that he grew up with, they’re probably like, No – no, thank you. Moving on.”

The couple met at a Halloween party thrown by a mutual friend and have since moved to London together.