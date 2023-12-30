Algorithms and straight men are to blame for fewer diverse films – Sofia Coppola

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Algorithms and straight men are to blame for fewer diverse films – Sofia Coppola

By Press Association
Sofia Coppola (Doug Peters/PA)
Sofia Coppola (Doug Peters/PA)

Sofia Coppola has said that “more and more companies are relying on their algorithms” instead of opting to make a greater amount of unique films.

The Oscar-winning writer and director, 52, is releasing her latest critically acclaimed flick Priscilla, which focuses on the life of Elvis Presley’s former wife, in UK cinemas on Monday.

Coppola told GQ magazine that getting a movie project off the ground is “always a challenge” and she was helped by her producer Lorenzo Mieli in securing financing for her latest film.

Coppola added: “I think it’s a challenge for a lot of filmmakers to make unusual or unique things.

“More and more companies are relying on their algorithms, so if they haven’t seen it before, they’re not as open to it, because they want to see something that’s already proven.

“And women still make up such a small percentage of filmmakers too. It’s gotten better, but not by much.”

Coppola also said that the biographical movie had to cut a scene where Priscilla Presley (Cailee Spaeny) is using a motorcycle while in her last pregnancy trimester.

BFI London Film Festival 2023
Cailee Spaeny who plays Priscilla Presley. (Ian West/PA)

She said: “I thought it was so touching that she’s trying so hard to keep up with Elvis (Jacob Elordi), even in that condition.

“But I feel like 99% of the people giving money in film are straight men, so they don’t always relate to what I’m talking about, and they’re not that interested in it.”

The daughter of director Francis Ford Coppola and documentarian Eleanor Coppola won the best original screenplay Academy Award for the 2003 romantic comedy Lost In Translation.

About a fading movie star, played by Bill Murray, who meets Scarlett Johansson’s recent college graduate at a Tokyo hotel, the film also earned Coppola directing and best picture Oscar nods.

She is also known for historical drama Marie Antoinette, psychological drama The Virgin Suicides and period drama The Beguiled.

Priscilla is in cinemas on Monday January 1.