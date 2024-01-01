David Beckham makes ‘working class’ gag as he and wife Victoria dine at Ritz

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

David Beckham makes ‘working class’ gag as he and wife Victoria dine at Ritz

By Press Association
Victoria and David Beckham enjoyed a special meal at The Ritz on New Year’s Eve (Ian West/PA)
Victoria and David Beckham enjoyed a special meal at The Ritz on New Year’s Eve (Ian West/PA)

David and Victoria Beckham kicked off their new year celebrations with a special meal at The Ritz, with the former footballer making a gag about his wife’s “working-class” roots.

The duo enjoyed a lavish lunch with Victoria’s parents Jackie and Anthony Adams.

The couple shared a string of photos from the outing, showing Victoria in a royal blue dress and David in a dark suit and blue tie.

Victoria wrote: “Creating memories this NY Eve x family time really is everything x I love you all so much.”

David used the opportunity to poke fun at his wife, writing: “Just a nice casual New Year’s Eve lunch at The Ritz. @victoriabeckham Very working class 😂 My mother & father in law left in there Roll’s.”

The gag is a reference to the Beckham Netflix documentary, in which Victoria says she grew up “working class”.

David interjects to tell her to “be honest”, prompting her to reveal that her father drove a Rolls Royce when she was at school.

Last week it was revealed the couple have raked in more than £130 million in yearly sales across their consumer, media and fashion empires amid the success of the Netflix series.

Accounts for David Beckham’s businesses revealed he made £72.6 million in revenues over 2022.

The figure incorporates sales from his sponsorships and brands as well as from his production firm Studio 99, which made the documentary Beckham and the biopic The Edge of Everything, documenting the life of English snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan.

The full financial impact of the popular series will not be seen until the company unveils its 2023 accounts.

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham’s fashion and beauty business saw revenues swell by 44% to £58.8 million over 2022, compared with the year before.

Nevertheless, the businesswoman and former Spice Girl’s company continued to operate at a loss, despite losses narrowing year-on-year from £3.9 million to £900,000 in 2022.