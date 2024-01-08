Jennifer Lopez teases new ‘meta’ music video on Golden Globes red carpet

Jennifer Lopez has said her upcoming new music video is “a meta story” about recovering from break ups and finding love again.

The singer will play a bride spinning round the dancefloor at her wedding in the video for Can’t Get Enough, which is released on Wednesday.

Arriving on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, she told Variety: “I think it might surprise some people, it’s a meta story about the journey that it takes to get from heartbreak back to love.

“I am somewhat of an expert, you could say, in a weird way, not so much in marriage but in weddings.

“Life is a crazy journey where you fall down and get back up and you keep trying and you never give up.”

Asked how she knows “this is it” with her fourth husband Ben Affleck, she said: “When they say you know, you know and other times when you didn’t know, you didn’t know.

“I think you always go in with the best of intentions every single time you leap into anything and I know I do.”

Addressing how Affleck, who is nominated at the ceremony for his role in Air, feels about her referencing their marriage in her music, she said: “I think he sees me as an artist and he knows I’m going to express myself and he’s my biggest fan and biggest supporter, as I am of him and I love the movie (Air).”

Lopez’s single is from her upcoming album This Is Me Now, which will also be accompanied by a film.