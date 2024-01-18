Emily Ratajkowski says she is ‘proud’ her face still moves after having Botox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Emily Ratajkowski says she is ‘proud’ her face still moves after having Botox

By Press Association
Emily Ratajkowski has said she has had Botox (Doug Peterss/PA)
American model Emily Ratajkowski has said she is “proud” that her face still moves after having Botox.

The 32-year-old, who shot to fame when she appeared in the 2013 music video for Blurred Lines, discussed body image and said she is “not scared to use what’s out there”.

Speaking to Glamour UK for its January digital issue, she said: “I get Botox, but I like my face to move though – *wiggles eyebrows and scrunches nose*.

“See? My face still moves, which I am quite proud of, but I’m not scared to use what’s out there.”

The model, actress and author also spoke about how her relationship with her body has changed since she gave birth to her son Sylvester Apollo Bear in 2021.

“It changed the surface-level relationship I had with my image and my body, where it was just this thing to be looked at and it was either doing a good job or a bad job in that regard,” she said.

“Now I see it as this amazing vessel that actually knows a lot more than me in some ways.”

Ratajkowski said she has noticed a shift in the type of sexism she has received, since she became a mother.

“It’s the classic thing that once a woman becomes a mother, that should be her identity solely, if she’s a good mother,” she explained.

“I’m an example of that. So, I feel like there’s this sort of confusion: if it’s not just blatant sexism of (on the one hand) ‘She shouldn’t be doing that, she’s a mother’, which is obvious.

“There’s almost (on the other hand) this, ‘I can’t believe she’s a mum!’ which is also equally not great.

“And I experience that in real life sometimes, even where people are like, ‘That’s your son?’

“It’s obviously really flattering. I’m like, ‘Oh, yes, I’m a child myself’.

“Or if somebody doesn’t know that I have a child and then I talk about it (they’ll say), ‘Oh, what are you doing here?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, it’s eight o’clock, so he went to bed an hour ago and I have a sitter’.”

The London-born model, who has starred in films including Gone Girl and I Feel Pretty, explored the topic of body image in her debut book My Body, a series of essays that explore themes to do with ownership, feminism and sexism.

Speaking about her relationship with feminism now,  Ratajkowski said: “I (now) don’t agree with choice feminism.

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019 (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

“When I was in my early twenties that’s something I talked about, but that’s also what I correct in the book.

“God, I was saying that because I wanted to protect myself and believe something, because the alternative was too terrifying and too depressing.

“And even the story I told myself or talked about with Blurred Lines, this kind of ‘Well, it was fun and it was empowering’, there were moments like that, yes. But there were moments on set that were so clear about who was in power.”

When the music video to Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams’ song was released it received a backlash for its representation of consent and use of female nudity.

In 2021 Thicke, 46,  said in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that people should take it with a “grain of salt”.

Read the full interview with Ratajkowski  in the Glamour UK January digital issue online now.