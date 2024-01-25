Man charged with stalking near Taylor Swift’s home spotted around ’30 times’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man charged with stalking near Taylor Swift’s home spotted around ’30 times’

By Press Association
Man charged with stalking near Taylor Swift’s home spotted around ’30 times’ (Ed Zurga/AP)
A man charged with harassment and stalking in the vicinity of Taylor Swift’s home has been spotted there “approximately 30 times” in the last two months, a court has heard.

David Crowe, 33, from Seattle, Washington, was arrested on Monday evening near the pop star’s townhouse and taken into custody, where he was charged with two counts of harassment and stalking after police responded to reports of an “emotionally disturbed male acting erratically”.

On Wednesday, Mr Crowe was arraigned in the New York County Criminal Court where a judge granted supervised release and an order of protection, according to a spokesperson from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office.

MTV Video Music Awards 2023 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Taylor Swift (Doug Peters/PA)

The complaint suggests a security worker had spotted Mr Crowe in the location “approximately 30 times” from November 25, while Mr Crowe was asked 10 times not to approach the building.

On the same day as his court appearance, Mr Crowe was re-arrested and charged with four counts of criminal contempt after police officers responded to an emergency call for a “disorderly male” in the vicinity of Swift’s home.

It is not clear if Mr Crowe was arrested and charged before or after his court appearance on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department (NYPD) said: “Upon arrival, the male did leave the location and walk into the first precinct when he was subsequently taken into custody without further incident.

“The following individual was charged with four counts of criminal contempt.”

Mr Crowe will next appear in court for the stalking and harassment charges on March 3, while it is not yet known when he will appear for the contempt charges.

With a fervent fan base, Swift has been plagued by “stalkers” at her Tribeca home as well as homes she owns in California and Rhode Island.

A representative for Swift and Mr Crowe have been contacted for comment.