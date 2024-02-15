Zendaya stuns in vintage Mugler cyborg suit at Dune sequel world premiere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zendaya stuns in vintage Mugler cyborg suit at Dune sequel world premiere

By Press Association
Zendaya arrives for the world premiere of Dune: Part Two in central London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Zendaya has stunned on the red carpet of the sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two world premiere in futuristic fashion.

The US actress, 27, wore a silver cyborg suit designed by Thierry Mugler for his autumn/winter 1995 collection at the star-studded event in central London, which featured metal plating with cut-outs in the chest, waist and thighs.

Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated sequel sees Zendaya return to her role as Chani alongside Timothee Chalamet’s character Paul Atreides, as he takes revenge on those who conspired to destroy his family.

She also treated fans to a second outfit later in the evening, a classic black gown with a scooped neckline.

The Hollywood star, known for her statement looks, wore her brunette hair slicked back into a bun.

Her co-star Chalamet opted for statement trousers, which featured a silver metallic design, paired with a black jumper with a metallic trim over a white shirt.

US star Anya Taylor-Joy also made a surprise appearance at the premiere, confirming speculation that she has joined the franchise in the follow-up based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name.

The Queen’s Gambit actress wore an ethereal white gown which featured a sheer white veil fitted around her head and draped down over her dress.

British actress Florence Pugh, 28, dazzled in a chocolate brown sequinned gown which featured a plunging neckline, hood and short train.

She makes her debut in the sequel as Princess Irulan, daughter of the supreme ruler of the galaxy.

Elvis actor Austin Butler joins the cast as the bald and eyebrow-less villain, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

For the world premiere he cut a smart-casual look in a black suit with a white vest.

The sequel also sees the return of Swedish stars Rebecca Ferguson and Stellan Skarsgard.

Part One was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won six, including for original score, visual effects, cinematography and editing.

Dune: Part Two will arrive in cinemas on March 1.