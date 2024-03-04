Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr sit front row at Stella McCartney fashion show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr sit front row at Stella McCartney fashion show

By Press Association
Sir Paul McCartney, left, and Sir Ringo Starr attend the Stella McCartney Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection (Vianney Le Caer/AP)
Beatles Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr sat in the front row as they cheered on Sir Paul’s daughter Stella at her Paris Fashion Week show.

Other famous faces at the show included musician MIA, actresses Naomie Harris and Jameela Jamil, model Ashley Graham, Spice Girl Mel C and Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris.

Nancy Shevell, from left, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach attend the Stella McCartney show (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Sir Paul and Sir Ringo were flanked by their wives Nancy Shevell and Barbara Bach for the event.

They applauded as models including Kate Moss’s daughter Lila and Natalia Vodianova took to the catwalk.

Lila Moss on the Stella McCartney catwalk (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Moss wore a light blue knitted poncho-style coat, while Russian model Natalia Vodianova closed the show in a floor-length white furry coat and matching boots.

After the show McCartney emerged on the catwalk in an oversized grey suit teamed with a black T-shirt and took a bow.

Stella McCartney (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

McCartney’s autumn/winter 2024 ready-to-wear collection opened with “a message from Mother Earth”.

A collection of screens next to the runway showed pictures of nature, with a voiceover read by actors Olivia Colman and Dame Helen Mirren – representing Mother Earth – asking: “Why are you harming me?”

Naomie Harris attends the Stella McCartney show (Scott A Garfitt/AP)

McCartney’s vegan fashion brand eschews materials such as leather and instead uses sustainable materials like mushrooms for leather-looking pieces.

Last year she debuted biodegradable, non-toxic sequins, made without plastic.