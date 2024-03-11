UK enjoys hat-trick of Oscar wins thanks to Poor Things

The UK has scored three early wins at the 2024 Oscars, all for technical achievement on the dark fantasy comedy Poor Things.

Veteran make-up specialist Mark Coulier was part of the team who won best make-up and hair for their work on the film, along with fellow UK colleagues Nadia Stacey and Josh Weston.

Shona Heath and James Price took the Academy Award for best production design on Poor Things, while Holly Waddington took best costume design.

The hat-trick of wins for UK talent comes just a few weeks after similar success for the same people at the Bafta film awards.

There was another early Oscar for the UK when The Zone of Interest became the first ever British-produced film in the history of the Academy Awards to win best foreign language feature.