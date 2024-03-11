Hollywood veteran Al Pacino to release ‘literary dynamite’ memoir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino to release ‘literary dynamite’ memoir

By Press Association
US actor Al Pacino to release ‘revealing’ new memoir (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)
US actor Al Pacino to release ‘revealing’ new memoir (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

Oscar-winning actor Al Pacino is set to release a memoir titled Sonny Boy.

Veteran film star Pacino, 83, made his name as Michael Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s mafia trilogy The Godfather, alongside stars including Marlon Brando, James Caan and Diane Keaton.

The book, set for release on October 8, is billed as the “memoir of a man who has nothing left to fear and nothing left to hide”, a statement from publisher Penguin Random House UK said.

Al Pacino
Sonny Boy is set for release on October 8 (Penguin Random House/PA)

“I wrote Sonny Boy to express what I’ve seen and been through in my life,” Pacino said.

“It has been an incredibly personal and revealing experience to reflect on this journey and what acting has allowed me to do and the worlds it has opened up.

“My whole life has been a moonshot, and I’ve been a pretty lucky guy so far.”

The book announcement comes the day after Pacino took to the Oscars stage to present the best picture prize, the final trophy of the night.

The actor, who won an Oscar for best actor in 1993 for his role in Scent Of A Woman, announced the winner in an unconventional manner without the customary fanfare.

96th Academy Awards – Show
Al Pacino presents the award for best picture during the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)

After landing a role in 1971’s Panic In Needle Park, Pacino was Oscar-nominated for his roles in The Godfather and its first sequel, as well as Serpico and Dog Day Afternoon – in which he played a bank robber named Sonny Wortzik.

The memoir encompasses “all the great roles, the essential collaborations, and the important relationships” in his life, which “are given their full due, as is the vexed marriage between creativity and commerce at the highest levels”, the publisher said.

It is also about the “spirit of love and purpose”, while the publishing director of Century, Ben Brusey, described it as “literary dynamite”.

“Al Pacino’s iconic performances have defined cinema for over five decades,” Brusey said.

“From The Godfather films to Scarface, Heat to The Irishman, audiences and critics alike have been mesmerised by his generational talent.

“Now, with the long-awaited publication of his memoir, Sonny Boy, Al Pacino reveals himself to be a master storyteller.

“Hard-fought, hard-lived and at times hard to believe, Al Pacino’s astonishing journey from poverty in the South Bronx to Oscar-winning success is every bit as dramatic, as intense and as heartfelt, as his greatest performances.”

Pacino grew up in New York City before studying acting at the Herbert Berghof Studio.

He has been nominated for nine Academy Awards, his first nomination being for The Godfather in 1973 and his most recent in 2020, for his role as union boss Jimmy Hoffa in The Irishman.

He has also been nominated for 19 Golden Globe awards, taking home four gongs.