Ex-girlfriend of actor Jonathan Majors files lawsuit for defamation and assault

By Press Association
Ex-girlfriend of actor Jonathan Majors files lawsuit for defamation and assault (Bebeto Matthews/AP/PA)
US actor Jonathan Majors has been sued by his ex-girlfriend, three months after he was convicted of assaulting her.

British actress and dancer Grace Jabbari filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in New York federal court, alleging she was a victim of battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution and defamation.

The court documents claim Majors subjected Jabbari to a “pattern of pervasive domestic abuse that began in 2021 and extended through 2023”, detailing several alleged violent interactions with Majors at the helm.

Jonathan Majors leaves a courtroom in New York in December (Seth Wenig/AP/PA)

“It takes true bravery to hold someone with this level of power and acclaim accountable, bravery that Grace Jabbari has demonstrated at every stage of the legal process,” Jabbari’s lawyer Brittany Henderson said in a statement to the PA news agency.

“We strongly believe that through this action, truth and transparency will bring Grace the justice that she deserves.”

Priya Chaudhry, a lawyer acting on behalf of Majors, told PA that the lawsuit is “no surprise”.

“Mr Majors is preparing counterclaims against Ms Jabbari,” she added.

The lawsuit comes after Majors was convicted of assaulting and harassing Jabbari in New York, despite vehemently denying the allegations.

His sentence date is scheduled for April 8.

The criminal conviction dealt a blow to Majors, who was once expected to lead the upcoming phase of the Marvel universe as supervillain Kang The Conqueror.

He played the character in Loki season one and two as well as in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.