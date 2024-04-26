Rhod Gilbert says new comedy tour after cancer treatment ‘massively therapeutic’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Rhod Gilbert says new comedy tour after cancer treatment ‘massively therapeutic’

By Press Association
Welsh comedian Rhod Gilbert (Ian West/PA)
Welsh comedian Rhod Gilbert (Ian West/PA)

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has said his new comedy tour, which documents his recent cancer journey, has been “massively therapeutic” for him and audience members.

The 55-year-old Welshman announced last July that he had cancer and was being treated at the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff, where he had been a fundraising patron for a decade before the diagnosis.

He underwent surgery for metastatic cancer of the head and neck, followed by sessions of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, before receiving a clear scan later in the year.

After the positive update, Gilbert has embarked on a new stand-up tour, titled Rhod Gilbert & The Giant Grapefruit, with more than 130 dates across the UK.

He told the PA news agency: “I’m loving it, probably more than ever, I think. I think I’m probably happier on stage doing this show than I’ve ever been doing anything weirdly.

“I guess everything is heightened and life’s a little bit sweeter in every regard at the moment.

“I wasn’t sure that I’d ever do this again, frankly. So being back up there and doing it, and especially so soon after being diagnosed, it’s only 18 months since I first heard the word cancer, so to be on stage a year and half later doing a show about it is a bit bonkers.”

The show documents his experience from first developing symptoms, to being diagnosed and receiving treatment, up until his clear scan, as well as the emotional journey he went on.

“From the fright and the fear through to the pain and the suffering, out there to the relief,” he said.

“It is meant to be and it is, I think, very positive, upbeat and happy.”

Along the way, Gilbert “smuggles” in facts about cancer to help raise further awareness and he interacts with members of the audience who share their own experiences.

“Comedy is a really effective way of opening up conversations and making those conversations a safe and happy place,” he said.

“So I’m finding it massively therapeutic for me, but I think audiences are as well.

“I get bombarded with emails and letters. Pages and pages of stuff, people telling you their own stories.

“And it’s taking some power back, people who have got cancer, or had it, laughing about it and roaring at shared experiences, it just takes some power back.”

Gilbert said his health was doing “really well” at the moment but he still has a number of symptoms after treatment, including a dry mouth because his saliva glands are damaged, sore throat, difficulty swallowing and muscular spasms through his face and neck.

Despite the challenges, he said these are adjustments he can “happily live with”.

“I’m lapping up life far more than I ever did and you’ve just got to watch you don’t go too mad”, he said.

“I think you get such a lust for life and such an awareness of the fragility of it all that you’ve just got to watch you don’t say yes to too many things and go a bit nuts.”

He added: “Weirdly in my show, when I sum up at the end, I say ‘I’m not sorry I’ve got cancer or had it’, there’s so many positives to this.

“I realise how lucky I am that I’ve come through it, and hopefully will continue to be clear. But I’m loving life, as my Facebook update should say.”

His last tour, The Book Of John, which kicked off in 2019 and ran until 2023, explored finding humour when you have hit rock bottom.

He has been a regular guest on shows such as Would I Lie To You?, QI and Mock The Week over the years, and also hosted Never Mind The Buzzcocks from 2014 to 2015.

Rhod Gilbert & The Giant Grapefruit Tour is on now in theatres across the UK, with tickets available from his website.