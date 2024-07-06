Torvill and Dean among stars soaking in the action on day six of Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Torvill and Dean among stars soaking in the action on day six of Wimbledon

By Press Association
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean were among the stars watching Wimbledon (Aaron Chown/PA)
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean were among the stars watching Wimbledon (Aaron Chown/PA)

Dancing On Ice judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean were among the host of sporting stars watching the action on day six of Wimbledon.

The former British ice dancers, best known for winning a gold medal at the 1984 Winter Olympics together, were both sat in the royal box on Saturday at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Torvill, who could be seen waving at the crowd, wore a white blazer over a pink and white blouse paired with black trousers, boots and handbag for the day out in south London.

Christopher Dean in the royal box on day six of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships
The gold medal-winning pair enjoyed a day at SW19 (Aaron Chown/PA)

Dean opted for a classic navy suit paired with a white shirt and navy tie with red and white stripes.

Former lead Wimbledon BBC presenter Sue Barker, who made a surprise return to Wimbledon on Thursday to honour Sir Andy Murray, was spotted sitting in the stands on Saturday donning a red blazer.

Wimbledon 2024 – Day Six – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Sue Barker made a surprise return (Aaron Chown/PA)

Michael and Hilary Whitehall, who feature in their son Jack Whitehall’s comedy travelogue series, were also pictured watching the action at the tennis tournament.

Former talent agent Michael wore a cobalt blue suit with a white shirt and red patterned tie, while his wife Hilary wore a blue dress with a red flower pattern paired with a red blazer.

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay
Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay braved the weather on day six of Wimbledon (Aaron Chown/PA)

Olympic swimmer and Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Peaty also braved the wet weather with Holly Ramsay, the daughter of TV chef Gordon Ramsay, to attend on Saturday.

Peaty wore a dark suit with a pale shirt and brown tie, while Ramsay wore a fitted white midi-length dress which she accessorised with a brown handbag.

Wimbledon 2024 – Day Six – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Leah Williamson looked chic in a grey suit as she attended the tennis tournament (Aaron Chown/PA)

England football star Leah Williamson also looked chic in a grey suit paired with a white shirt and black die as she attended day six of the tournament.

Other sports stars in attendance included former Olympic champion cyclist Sir Chris Hoy and his wife Sarra as well as fellow GB cyclists Dame Laura and Sir Jason Kenny.

Wimbledon 2024 – Day Six – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Laura and Jason Kenny in the royal box (Aaron Chown/PA)

England cricketer Ben Stokes was also seen sat beside Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who was with his wife Cristina and his daughter Maria, in the royal box.

Former Welsh rugby union player Sir Gareth Edwards, former Olympic champion athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill and former track and field champion athlete Dame Denise Lewis were also spotted