Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / Music

The Wanted to reunite after seven years in support of bandmate Tom Parker

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 12:13 pm
Nathan Sykes, Tom Parker, Jay McGuiness, Max George and Siva Kaneswaran of The Wanted (Yui Mok/PA)
Nathan Sykes, Tom Parker, Jay McGuiness, Max George and Siva Kaneswaran of The Wanted (Yui Mok/PA)

Boyband The Wanted have announced they will perform together for the first time in seven years at a charity concert organised by member Tom Parker, who has a brain tumour.

The group, best known for hits Glad You Came, Chasing The Sun and All Time Low, will also release a greatest hits album, entitled Most Wanted – The Greatest Hits, which will also feature new music.

The performance at Stand Up To Cancer’s Inside My Head show at the Royal Albert Hall on September 20 marks the first time the five-piece have reunited since they went on hiatus in 2014.

Parker, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year, will stage the pop concert to raise funding for more medical research after learning during the course of making a documentary that only 1% of the national cancer budget goes towards researching new treatments for brain tumours.

The Wanted formed in 2009 with Parker, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes and Jay McGuiness, but the singers have launched solo endeavours over the last few years.

McGuiness said: “We have been talking off and on for a few years now about getting back together to do something for the anniversary but have all been working on other projects at different times so it didn’t happen.

“This is all about having fun with our mates, no pressure, just fun.”

They announced their comeback in a YouTube video which sees the band bumping into each other in a hospital waiting room.

It sees Parker sitting in the Gold Forever Community Hospital, a reference to their 2010 Comic Relief single, before each member of the band turns up one by one with different injuries.

Parker says: “Seeing as we are all here, fancy getting back together?”

Most Wanted – Greatest Hits will be released on November 12 and will feature their best known songs, including Gold Forever, Heart Vacancy, Lightning, Lose My Mind and Walks Like Rihanna.

When he first announced his diagnosis, Parker said his tumour was “inoperable” and “terminal”.

In January, he announced in an Instagram post that there had been a “significant reduction” in the size of the tumour and that he was “responding well to treatment”.

He has been married to Kelsey Hardwick since 2018 and they welcomed their son, Bodhi, in October last year, joining their daughter, Aurelia Rose, born in 2019.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal