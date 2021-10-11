Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
McFly’s Harry Judd shares baby news

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 9:45 pm
McFly drummer Harry Judd and his musician wife Izzy have welcomed their third child together (Ian West/PA)
McFly drummer Harry Judd and his musician wife Izzy have welcomed their third child together.

The couple announced the news with posts on Instagram, sharing the same black-and-white snap showing Izzy cradling the baby boy in a hospital bed while Judd kisses her cheek.

Judd, 35, said: “@mrs_izzyjudd Clever Mummy and baby boy are doing well and are both beautiful xxx.”

Izzy, a violinist, wrote: “And just like that my world feels complete.”

Celebrity friends sent their best wishes in the comments.

Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh said: “Yay congratulations!”

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden said: “Congratulations to the whole family! Beautiful.”

TV presenter Jake Humphrey said: “Yay!!! Congratulations to the whole gang. We can’t wait to see you all.”

Judd and Izzy met after she performed alongside McFly during the chart-topping band’s 2005 concert tour.

They are also parents to daughter Lola, five, and son Kit, four.

The couple announced they were expecting in April. Izzy had Lola through IVF after suffering a miscarriage, though her two subsequent pregnancies happened naturally.

