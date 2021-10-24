Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adele on course for second week at number one with comeback single

By Press Association
October 24, 2021, 7:01 pm
Adele (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)
Adele (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)

Adele’s comeback song, Easy On Me, is on course to score a second week at number one.

Last week, the track notched up 217,300 chart sales, the highest total since Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You came out in January 2017.

It was also streamed a record-breaking 24 million times, smashing the previous record for the number of streams in a week, which was set by Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings in January 2019 when it was streamed 16.9 million times.

Adele releases new music
The cover artwork for 30 (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)

According to the Official Charts Company’s first look, Easy On Me, the first single from Adele’s forthcoming album, 30, sits ahead of Cold Heart by Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa at number two and Shiver by Ed Sheeran at number three.

The final chart will be announced on Friday.

In the run-up to the release of Easy On Me, the singer-songwriter spoke frankly in the British and American editions of Vogue about her split from charity boss husband Simon Konecki in 2019.

Oprah Winfrey will also interview her as part of a two-hour special called One Night Only on US network CBS on Sunday November 14, marking her return to the spotlight.

– 30 is due for release on November 19.

