Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Michael Jackson would support Britney Spears in conservatorship battle, says son

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 9:27 am
Michael Jackson’s son Prince reckons the singer would have supported Britney Spears in her battle to regain control of her own affairs (Fiona Hanson/PA)
Michael Jackson’s son Prince reckons the singer would have supported Britney Spears in her battle to regain control of her own affairs (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Michael Jackson’s son Prince has said the late singer would “wholeheartedly support” Britney Spears’s campaign to end her conservatorship.

Spears is on the cusp of regaining charge of her affairs for the first time since a court deemed her unfit in 2008 after she suffered a series of mental breakdowns.

The conservatorship – a complex legal arrangement usually reserved for the very old or sick – could be brought to an end before the year is out.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain by video call, Prince Jackson was asked what his father would make of the #FreeBritney movement.

The 24-year-old said: “That is a very tough question just because I don’t like to put words in my father’s mouth.

“And I can’t say that I ever heard him mention anything about that, and obviously this is something that has really come to light in recent years.

“But knowing my father and the compassion that he had for individuals who wanted to remain in control of their own life – as it was his goal to be in control of his own life – I would think that he would be very supportive of her cause and he would understand the place that she is coming from.

“I think that he would wholeheartedly support her.”

Britney Spears conservatorship
Britney Spears has been the subject of a conservatorship since 2008 (PA)

Prince, the eldest of Jackson’s three children, said he still hears his father’s voice when doing philanthropic work, such as hosting the annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family’s estate.

He said: “That is really when I hear my father’s voice the most because those are the times when you struggle the most.

“You almost wonder, ‘How can I continue to keep doing this?’ and it is during those moments that I hear him, like: ‘Somebody has to do it, you have to do it, you have to keep pushing forward and it is important that we do this.’

“He is always on my shoulder, in my ear, motivating me to keep that moral compass pointing north.”

Jackson, one of the most influential musicians thanks to his era-defining albums and live performances, died in 2009 aged 50 following an overdose of the anaesthetic propofol.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal