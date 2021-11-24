Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock lands job hosting Mobo Awards

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 11:04 am
Mobo Awards 2021 hosts Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Munya Chawawa (Mobo Organisation/Donnie Sunshine/PA)
Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been announced as one of the hosts of this year’s Mobo awards.

The singer, 30, will present the annual ceremony, which recognises and celebrates black music and culture, alongside comedian Munya Chawawa.

Pinnock gave birth in August to twins with her footballer fiance Andre Gray and will make her big screen debut in a Christmas romantic comedy, titled Boxing Day, in December.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock will co-host the Mobos (Mobo Organisation/Donnie Sunshine/PA)

Little Mix, who formed on The X Factor in 2011, were a foursome until Jesy Nelson announced her exit in December last year, saying the high-profile role had “taken a toll” on her mental health.

Since then Pinnock has moved into presenting, fronting a BBC documentary about colourism and race, while bandmate Perrie Edwards is working on a fashion brand called Disora.

Grime pioneer Ghetts, Gambian-British rapper Pa Salieu and singer-rapper Bree Runway, all of whom are nominated for awards, will perform at the Mobos.

More performers will be announced ahead of the event on December 5 at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Munya Chawawa will co-host with Pinnock (Mobo Organisation/Donnie Sunshine/PA)

Dave, Arlo Parks and Little Simz lead the pack in nominations.

Thiago Silva singer Dave is up for five awards, including best male act, best hip hop act, album of the year, song of the year, and video of the year.

Mercury Prize winner Parks is up for three, alongside Little Simz and Cleo Sol.

