Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Exhibition will ‘dispel’ negativity around Amy Winehouse’s life, says her father

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 2:21 pm Updated: November 24, 2021, 4:10 pm
Mitch Winehouse officially opens an exhibition titled Amy: Beyond the Stage at the Design Museum in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Mitch Winehouse officially opens an exhibition titled Amy: Beyond the Stage at the Design Museum in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The father of Amy Winehouse has said a new exhibition exploring the creative legacy of his daughter will highlight the “positive” aspects of her life and “dispel” the negative narratives surrounding her.

Amy: Beyond The Stage at London’s Design Museum is the first major retrospective of the British soul singer and marks 10 years since her death.

It explores her emergence as a musical artist in north London, her unique fashion sense and her stage presence through archive photographs, outfits, video footage and more.

Speaking at the opening, Mitch Winehouse told the PA news agency: “Everything in the past has been about the negative side of Amy. You never get to see or hear about her positiveness and all the great things that she did.

“This exhibition dispels all of that and basically relegates it over there somewhere. This is positive, it is wonderful, it is immersive, it is colourful, it is informative.

Amy: Beyond the Stage
Mitch Winehouse with curator Priya Khanchandan (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“I have got to say, if it wasn’t my daughter I would say it anyway – this is one of the best exhibitions that I have been to, and I go to a lot of exhibitions. It is absolutely superb.”

Winehouse, known for songs including Back To Black and Rehab, died of alcohol poisoning, aged 27, at her home in Camden, north London, on July 23 2011.

The singer’s parents subsequently set up a foundation in her memory which helps young people suffering with addiction.

Amy: Beyond the Stage
Amy: Beyond the Stage opens on Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Former taxi driver and jazz singer Mitch said the exhibition “proves how enduring Amy is and how much people still love her”.

He added: “We know tons of people are still buying her albums. We have got a movie coming out next year, hopefully a Broadway show in 2025.

“So everyone is very excited, everybody still wants to talk about Amy, but they don’t want to dwell on the bad stuff. They want to hear what Amy was like as a child. They want to understand how she got to be what she was.

Amy: Beyond the Stage
Outfits form part of the exhibition (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“I have got to understand it because I don’t even really understand how she got from there to there – and I am her dad and I was there.

“She would be doing a lot of stuff in her bedroom behind the door. She came on holiday with us. I could hear her playing chords to what would become Back To Black. Then all of a sudden there is Back To Black.”

Amy: Beyond The Stage opens on Friday November 26.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]