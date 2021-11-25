Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Sir Elton John announces special tour dates at Watford FC

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 8:55 am
Sir Elton John will play at the ground in July next year (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sir Elton John has announced two special homecoming shows at Vicarage Road, the home of Watford Football Club.

The multi-award-winning singer will play at the ground in July next year as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Sir Elton now serves as honorary life-president of the Premier League club after becoming chairman in 1976.

Elton John retirement from touring
Sir Elton John will play at Vicarage Road next year (Greg Allen/PA)

After appointing Graham Taylor as manager of his boyhood team he oversaw a period of great success for Watford.

The Candle In The Wind singer has played the venue three times previously, having first appeared there in 1974 dressed as a hornet, in tribute to the club’s nickname.

Announcing the shows, Sir Elton said: “I simply had to play Vicarage Road a final time as part of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

“My relationship with the club, with the fans, the players and the staff over the years have meant the world to me.

“Through the good times and the bad, Watford has been a huge part of my life.

“I love the club so dearly, and have had some of the best days of my life in those stands – these shows are going to be so incredibly emotional, and to spend them surrounded by my fellow Watford fans will be wonderful.

“We’ve been on quite the journey together.”

The shows will take place on July 3 and 4 and will finish the 2022 European tour.

Ticket sales begin on Thursday December 2 at 10am.

