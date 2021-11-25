Sir Elton John announces special tour dates at Watford FC

Sir Elton John has announced two special homecoming shows at Vicarage Road, the home of Watford Football Club.

The multi-award-winning singer will play at the ground in July next year as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Sir Elton now serves as honorary life-president of the Premier League club after becoming chairman in 1976.

Sir Elton John will play at Vicarage Road next year (Greg Allen/PA)

After appointing Graham Taylor as manager of his boyhood team he oversaw a period of great success for Watford.

The Candle In The Wind singer has played the venue three times previously, having first appeared there in 1974 dressed as a hornet, in tribute to the club’s nickname.

Announcing the shows, Sir Elton said: “I simply had to play Vicarage Road a final time as part of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

“My relationship with the club, with the fans, the players and the staff over the years have meant the world to me.

“Through the good times and the bad, Watford has been a huge part of my life.

“I love the club so dearly, and have had some of the best days of my life in those stands – these shows are going to be so incredibly emotional, and to spend them surrounded by my fellow Watford fans will be wonderful.

“We’ve been on quite the journey together.”

The shows will take place on July 3 and 4 and will finish the 2022 European tour.

Ticket sales begin on Thursday December 2 at 10am.