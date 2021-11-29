Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Kendal Calling music festival announces return after two years of cancellations

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 10:31 am
Orbital performing during the 2019 Kendal Calling (Jody Hartley/PA)
Orbital performing during the 2019 Kendal Calling (Jody Hartley/PA)

Music festival Kendal Calling will return in 2022 with headliners including Stereophonics and The Streets after cancelling two years in a row due to the pandemic.

The annual event at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District last took place in July 2019.

Britpop band Supergrass and dance music project Hacienda Classical will also feature among the headliners, while Craig David presents TS5, The Wombats, The Kooks, The Vaccines, Tom Grennan, Gabrielle and Amy Macdonald fill out the line-up.

Stage takeovers will come from Xtra Mile Records, Earache Records and BBC Introducing In Cumbria.

Festival co-founders Andy Smith and Ben Robinson said the event had been “three years in the making”.

They added: “Organising festivals is never easy, yet despite the false starts and setbacks encountered we have never been more geared up as we prepare for the festival of a lifetime.

“We are so very proud to announce our largest bill to date, keeping as many of those favourites you all booked for many moons ago while adding a bunch of big acts we have been working to bring to the fields for many years.

“It’s a marvellous medley of our favourite musicians and we’re so very excited to share them with you.”

They added: “There’s truly something for everyone at Kendal Calling next year, and we can’t wait to be together FINALLY once again!”

Stereophonics, who were booked to play in August before the event was cancelled, said: “We played Kendall Calling in 2017. It’s a great festival on a beautiful site with a fantastic crowd.

“We really enjoyed playing it back then and we can’t wait to headline the Saturday night next summer. See you there!”

Last year, Kendal Calling bosses cancelled their 2021 edition, citing a lack of Government guidance over the reopening process for live music and the absence of a Government-backed insurance scheme in case of cancellations.

Organisers said cancelling in 2020 had been “sad but understandable” but that doing the same for the 2021 event was both “heart-breaking” and “infuriating”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal