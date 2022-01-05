Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson sells rights to back catalogue

By Press Association
January 5, 2022, 11:19 am
Nancy Wilson has sold rights to her back catalogue (Yui Mok/PA)
Nancy Wilson of American rock band Heart has become the latest artist to sell the rights to their back catalogue.

Round Hill Music said it had acquired a “significant share” of the guitarist’s master artist royalties – which include the 1986 number one power ballad These Dreams.

Wilson was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013 with her sister and long-standing bandmate Ann, and later that year they received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Joining the fledging group in the early 70s, San Francisco-born Wilson helped develop its radio-friendly rock sound and their commercial breakthrough came in 1975 with the release of their double platinum debut album Dreamboat Annie.

The deal also includes administration rights on Wilson’s neighbouring rights income.

The company did not disclose how much it paid for the rights but pointed out it would be in part funded from the 86.5 million dollars it raised from investors in July.

It is unclear how much money will be spent on this deal.

Wilson, 67, said: “I’m honoured to be working with the good people at Round Hill and am looking forward to an ongoing working relationship.”

Josh Gruss, chairman and chief executive of Round Hill and the company’s investment manager, added: “Nancy has had astonishing success over the last 45 years.

David Bowie – Isle of Wight Festival
Rights to David Bowie’s catalogue were recently sold by his estate (Yui Mok/PA)

“She is an icon and the longevity of her music is a testament to her incredible talent.”

Last week, the company purchased rights to a catalogue of hits including 308 recordings from artists such as Rage Against The Machine, Nickelback, Alice Cooper and Mudvayne.

The sale is the latest in a series of major acquisitions, with heritage artists including Bob Dylan, Neil Young and Bruce Springsteen selling the rights to their extensive back catalogues in multimillion-dollar deals.

Earlier this week, the late David Bowie became the most recent artist whose rights were sold.

