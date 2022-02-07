Atomic Kitten’s Euro 2020 revival ‘made me cool’ says Jenny Frost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Atomic Kitten’s Euro 2020 revival ‘made me cool’ says Jenny Frost

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 12:03 am
Jenny Frost (John Stillwell/PA)
Atomic Kitten star Jenny Frost said the use of their hit song during the 2020 Euros made her “cool for the first time ever” with her son.

The popular girl group’s number one single Whole Again, released in 2001, became popular with England football fans during the delayed competition last year.

Frost told Hello! magazine that her young children had not understood the song’s revival two decades later.

Atomic Kitten (Hello!)

“My three kids didn’t have a clue about any of it,” she said.

“They were like, ‘Mummy, why are these people singing your song?’.

She added: “I was cool for the first time ever with my son because it was football-related.”

Frost, 43, has a 14-year-old son Caspar and nine year-old twin daughters Blake and Nico.

She was joined for the shoot by her fellow groupmates Liz McClarnon and Natasha Hamilton.

Atomic Kitten formed in 1998 and released hits including covers of The Tide Is High and Eternal Flame. Their shifting line-up included singers Kerry Katona and Heidi Range.

The current line-up is due to perform across the UK and Ireland as part of their 20th anniversary tour, joined by fellow noughties stars Blue.

“We’ll be reverting back to how we were – except everyone’s a bit older this time and things are a bit more creaky,” McClarnon said.

“But I think everyone finds humour in that – no one’s going to try and do the splits on stage.”

The full interview is in Hello!, out now.

