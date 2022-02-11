Ed Sheeran releases new song collaboration with Taylor Swift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Ed Sheeran releases new song collaboration with Taylor Swift

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 1:01 am
Ed Sheeran releases new song collaboration with Taylor Swift (Yui Mok/PA)
Ed Sheeran releases new song collaboration with Taylor Swift (Yui Mok/PA)

Ed Sheeran has released a new collaborative version of his song The Joker And The Queen featuring his “good friend” Taylor Swift.

The song, featuring vocals from Swift, was released at midnight on Thursday with its video being simultaneously premiered on YouTube.

The video sees the return of two youngsters who previously featured in the video for the pop stars’ 2012 collaboration Everything Has Changed.

In it the lives of the young pair, one with a red haired mop similar to Sheeran’s, are shown in parallel.

They appear to go away to different schools, singing the song’s wistful lyrics back to one another, before reuniting at the end.

The megastars have previously collaborated together on a number of songs including  End Game, Run and Everything Has Changed.

Swift revealed the return of the young actors in her own social media post.

“This video makes me think of our friendship all these years,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Also can’t believe Jack and Ava from the Everything Has Changed video came back and did this.

“Nostalgic heaven!”

The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Sheeran, 30 took home the Brit Award for Songwriter Of The Year at London’s O2 on Tuesday (Ian West/PA)

The Joker And The Queen was first released in October as part of Sheeran’s fifth studio album, Equals.

The album went on to top the charts, and two of its tracks, Shivers and Bad Habits, took the number one spot in the singles chart.

Sheeran, 30, also took home the Brit Award for Songwriter Of The Year at London’s O2 on Tuesday, after kicking off the ceremony with a performance alongside metal band Bring Me The Horizon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal