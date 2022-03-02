All the winners from the NME Awards 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

All the winners from the NME Awards 2022

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 11:17 pm
Griff (Ian West/PA)
Griff (Ian West/PA)

The NME Awards have returned to London for another year.

The ceremony, hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr, saw artists from many different genres honoured.

– Here is the list of the main winners:

Godlike genius – FKA Twigs

Icon award – Neneh Cherry

Innovation award – Halsey

Songwriter award – Jack Antonoff

NME radar award – Griff

Music moment of the year – Liam Gallagher’s Free Concert For NHS Workers

Hero of the year (voted for by the public) – Tomorrow X Together

Villain of the year award (voted for by the public) – Jacob Rees-Mogg

NME Awards 2022 – London
Sam Fender (Ian West/PA)

Best album in the world – Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

Best album by a UK artist – Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

Best song in the world – Lorde – Solar Power

Best song by a UK artist – Chvrches and Robert Smith – How Not To Drown

Best live act – Rina Sawayama

Best festival in the world – Life Is Beautiful

Best festival in the UK – Reading & Leeds

Best small festival – Wide Awake

Best festival headliner – Wolf Alice

Best band in the world – Fontaines DC

Best band from the UK – Bring Me The Horizon

Best solo act in the world – Burna Boy

Best solo act from the UK – Little Simz

Best new act in the world – Olivia Rodrigo

Best new act from the UK – Berwyn

Best collaboration – Griff x Sigrid – Head On Fire

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal