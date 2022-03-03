Dick King-Smith’s unfinished book completed by his great-granddaughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dick King-Smith’s unfinished book completed by his great-granddaughter

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 12:03 am
Josie and Dick King-Smith (Puffin/PA)
The great-granddaughter of the late children’s author Dick King-Smith has completed an unfinished story first started by her grandfather.

Ambrose Follows His Nose, started by King-Smith before his death and completed by his great-granddaughter Josie Rogers, has been published on Thursday in celebration of what would have been his 100th birthday.

King-Smith, whose full name was Ronald Gordon King-Smith, wrote more than 100 children’s books during his career.

Ambrose Follows His Nose (Puffin/PA)

He became best known for The Sheep-Pig, published in 1983, which was later adapted into the film Babe.

Before his death in 2011, King-Smith had begun writing Ambrose Follows His Nose but never completed the story.

The manuscript was rediscovered by his daughter Liz in 2017 and passed on to Rogers, who later completed the story to be published in honour of her great-grandfather’s centenary.

The final book, published by Puffin Books, is a 50/50 split of King-Smith and Rogers’ work.

The story features a seemingly ordinary rabbit called Ambrose, with an extraordinary sense of smell.

Speaking about the book’s release, Rogers said: “It’s been a true joy to collaborate with Grampa Dick on one of his books.

“The plot was half-written so I added several new characters and six new chapters to complete it. Like many of Dick’s stories, Ambrose features a rebellious little girl and animals who love to ignore what’s ‘expected’ of them.”

She continued: “This year would have been Dick’s 100th birthday. His legacy is a huge back catalogue of much-loved children’s stories, so the prospect of finishing one of them was somewhat daunting.

“It’s possibly not exactly what Dick would have written but I think he’d like it. More importantly, I think it would make him laugh.”

King-Smith’s novel The Queen’s Nose was also adapted for the screen – the book formed the basis of a BBC children’s TV series by the same name, which ran between 1995 and 2003.

Other titles by King-Smith include The Water Horse and Harriet’s Hare. He was awarded an OBE in 2010 before his death 2011, aged 88.

Ambrose Follows His Nose is released on World Book Day, March 3 2022.

