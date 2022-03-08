Spotify provides update after users were logged out of the streaming platform

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Spotify has said “things are looking better” after investigating an issue which prevented some of its users from accessing the platform.

The music streaming giant previously confirmed users were reporting being logged out and unable to log back in again, but said that the issue should now be improved.

Listeners began reporting problems on Tuesday evening via Twitter and the Down Detector service monitoring website.

Many customers were recently having problems logging in and reaching customer support. Things are looking better, but if you’re still having issues, please reach out to us again at https://t.co/WnS746Hdau. — SpotifyCares (@SpotifyCares) March 8, 2022

The Swedish firm, the largest of its kind, tweeted: “Many customers were recently having problems logging in and reaching customer support.

“Things are looking better, but if you’re still having issues, please reach out to us again.”

The firm previously admitted on Twitter that there was an issue, saying: “Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it.”

Spotify has yet to confirm the issue’s cause – or when services will be back to normal.

The Down Detector website said it has received tens of thousands of outage reports in the last two hours.