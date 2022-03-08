Spotify provides update after users were logged out of the streaming platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Spotify provides update after users were logged out of the streaming platform

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 7:53 pm Updated: March 8, 2022, 9:21 pm
The Spotify App is shown in an Apple iPad mini (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Spotify App is shown in an Apple iPad mini (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Spotify has said “things are looking better” after investigating an issue which prevented some of its users from accessing the platform.

The music streaming giant previously confirmed users were reporting being logged out and unable to log back in again, but said that the issue should now be improved.

Listeners began reporting problems on Tuesday evening via Twitter and the Down Detector service monitoring website.

The Swedish firm, the largest of its kind, tweeted: “Many customers were recently having problems logging in and reaching customer support.

“Things are looking better, but if you’re still having issues, please reach out to us again.”

The firm previously admitted on Twitter that there was an issue, saying: “Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it.”

Spotify has yet to confirm the issue’s cause – or when services will be back to normal.

The Down Detector website said it has received tens of thousands of outage reports in the last two hours.

