Justin Bieber files to dismiss 20 million dollar US defamation lawsuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Justin Bieber files to dismiss 20 million dollar US defamation lawsuit

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 7:07 am
Justin Bieber files to dismiss 20 million dollar US defamation lawsuit (Jonathan Hordle/PA)
Justin Bieber files to dismiss 20 million dollar US defamation lawsuit (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

Justin Bieber has filed a motion to dismiss a 20 million dollar defamation lawsuit which he launched in 2020.

The popstar was accused of sexual assault by two social media users in 2014 and 2015, which he strongly denied.

At the time, he accused the users of “outrageous lies” that are “provably fabricated”.

But, last week, lawyers for the Sorry singer requested the lawsuit be dismissed, according to documents obtained by the PA news agency.

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2021 – Day One – O2 Arena – London
Lat week, lawyers for the Sorry singer requested the lawsuit be dismissed, according to documents obtained by the PA news agency (David Parry/PA)

It is not clear whether a settlement between the parties has been agreed.

The first allegation came from a social media user claiming to have been assaulted at a hotel in Austin, Texas, on March 9 2014.

In response, Bieber posted screenshots from news stories from the day of the alleged attack, which showed him with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

The second allegation alleged Bieber attacked a woman at the Langham Hotel in New York in May 2015.

Bieber’s lawsuit described the allegations as an “elaborate hoax” that is motivated by the accuser’s “desire for fame and attention”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal