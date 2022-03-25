In Pictures: Sir Elton John’s glittering career and life as he turns 75

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir Elton John is celebrating a milestone birthday as he turns 75.

Here is a look back at key events from his glittering career and life.

Sir Elton John is one of the UK’s greatest stars (PA)

Sir Elton has enjoyed a career spanning more than five decades and has performed on some of the world’s biggest stages.

Sir Elton is presented to the Queen alongside David Frost after a gala variety performance in aid of the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Appeal in 1977 (PA)

Sir Elton has a long history with the royal family, who were said to be fans of the singer-songwriter back in the 70s.

Since then he is said to have been a guest at many events attended and thrown by royalty.

He once said that he jived with the Queen to rock ‘n’ roll hit Rock Around The Clock at a party at Windsor Castle.

Sir Elton at Live Aid (PA)

The singer was among the star-studded line-up who performed during the Live Aid benefit concert in 1985.

Diana, Princess of Wales is greeted by Sir Elton for the charity premiere of the musical Tango Argentina at the Aldwych Theatre, London, in aid of National Aids Trust and Aids Crisis Trust (PA)

The Rocketman singer was close friends with Diana, Princess of Wales and regularly supported her sons William and Harry over the years.

In 1981, when Prince Andrew turned 21, the singer was apparently hired to perform at the celebration and it was there that he met Diana and the pair bonded over a Charleston on the dancefloor.

They became close friends, sharing a passion for raising awareness of Aids.

Elton John performing a rewritten version of his song Candle In The Wind as a tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales, at her funeral (PA)

In 1997, Sir Elton performed at Diana’s funeral after the lyrics to his hit Candle In The Wind were adapted to reflect her life.

The song tapped into the nation’s grief and went on to become the biggest-selling single in UK chart history.

Sir Elton John with his future husband David Furnish, mother Sheila, and stepfather Fred Fairebrother outside Buckingham Palace after he received his knighthood from the Queen (Charles Green/PA)

The singer was knighted for services to music and charity in 1998, and has sold more than 300 million records worldwide during a pop career spanning more than five decades.

Sir Elton and David Furnish (Ian West/PA)

Sir Elton and his long-term partner David Furnish entered into a civil partnership in 2005.

Nine years later in December 2014, the couple married shortly after same-sex marriage was legalised in the UK.

Sir Elton John, Sir Cliff Richard, Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Tom Jones and Sir Paul McCartney backstage at The Diamond Jubilee Concert outside Buckingham Palace, London (Dave Thompson/PA)

The singer continued his close relationship with the royal family as he performed at the Diamond Jubilee Concert in 2012.

Sir Elton attends the UK premiere of Rocketman in Leicester Square, London with Furnish in 2019 (Ian West/PA)

A biopic based on the life and music of Sir Elton was released in 2019, with Taron Egerton taking on the role of the pop star.

The film delves into his struggles with his sexuality, drugs and alcohol.

Sir Elton admitted that the movie made him emotional but added he “wouldn’t have changed a thing about it”.

Elton John and Bernie Taupin with their best original song Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Sir Elton has won many accolades during his career including two Oscars for best original score – the first in 1994 for classic track Can You Feel the Love Tonight from The Lion King soundtrack.

The second came in 2019 for (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from the Rocketman soundtrack, alongside songwriter Bernie Taupin.

Sir Elton John after being made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to music and to charity during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Sir Elton John was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to music and to charity in November 2021.

He was awarded the prestigious honour in acknowledgement of a glittering career in music and his campaigning work on Aids.

After receiving the prestigious national award, the singer said he had been spurred on to make new music and raise Aids awareness.