Harry Styles lands coveted double chart success with new album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Harry Styles lands coveted double chart success with new album

By Press Association
May 27, 2022, 6:01 pm
Harry Styles has continued his run of success after topping the UK album and singles charts with his new album. (Lloyd Wakefield/Dawbell/PA)
Harry Styles has continued his run of success after topping the UK album and singles charts with his new album. (Lloyd Wakefield/Dawbell/PA)

Harry Styles has continued his run of success after topping the UK album and singles charts with his new album.

The Grammy award-winning singer’s third studio record, Harry’s House, has rocketed to the top of the charts one week after release, becoming the fastest-selling album of the year.

Achieving more than 113,000 chart sales makes it the star’s biggest opening week for an album, according to the Official Charts Company.

It has also claimed the biggest first week of album sales since Adele’s award-winning comeback record 30 was released in November last year.

His second album Fine Line, released in 2019, has also re-entered the charts at number eight, while his 2017 self-titled debut record returns at number 29.

Styles has furthered his success by holding the top spot in the singles chart with his lead track As It Was, making it the longest-running number one of 2022.

His songs Late Night Talking and Music For A Sushi Restaurant, both from the newly released album, have also entered the singles charts at number two and three respectively

This comes after the singer made a dazzling return to the UK stage after more than two years with a “One Night Only” gig in London on Tuesday to showcase his new album.

He treated the sold-out crowd of adoring fans to all 13 tracks from the album as well as an encore of previous hit tracks including Adore You, Watermelon Sugar, Sign Of The Times and Kiwi.

Harry Styles One Night Only – Brixton Academy, London
The singer made a dazzling return to the UK stage after more than two years with a ‘One Night Only’ gig in London to showcase his new album (Lloyd Wakefield/Dawbell/PA)

Styles also paid tribute to his One Direction past with a rendition of What Makes You Beautiful, the smash hit song by the former boy band.

After it was released last Friday, critics praised Styles’ new record as a step forward for the singer as he embraces a more mature sound and intimate lyrics.

Following Styles in the albums chart is Ed Sheeran’s Equals at number two, while Kendrick Lamar’s long-awaited fifth studio album Mr Morale & The Big Steppers comes in at number three.

The Manchester-based alt-rock group Everything Everything also achieves a career best at number four with their sixth studio album Raw Data Feel.

While Trap wave rapper M Huncho’s debut studio album Chasing Euphoria takes the fifth spot and the 2011 greatest hits collection from the recently reformed N-Dubz’ achieves a new peak at number 10.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal