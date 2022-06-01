The Wanted cancel upcoming performance following death of bandmate Tom Parker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Wanted cancel upcoming performance following death of bandmate Tom Parker

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 5:15 pm Updated: June 1, 2022, 5:23 pm
The Wanted cancels upcoming performance following death of bandmate Tom Parker (Ian West/PA)
Members of boyband The Wanted have said “it is just far too soon for us to even think about being on stage again as The Wanted” following the death of Tom Parker in March.

The 33-year-old singer died 17 months after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour, leaving behind wife Kelsey and children Aurelia and Bodhi.

His bandmates Max George, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes were scheduled to perform at the Live After Racing event at Newcastle Racecourse on July 23, but have pulled out as they need “time out for reflection”.

A statement said: “After some reflection, and with a heavy heart, we can confirm that we will no longer be performing at the Live After Racing event scheduled to take place at Newcastle Racecourse on July 23.

“It is just over two months since we lost Tom and as much as we love performing live, it is just far too soon for us to even think about being on stage again as The Wanted.

“We are all still processing the events of the last few months and need to take this time out for reflection.

Tom Parker (Joe Giddens/PA)

“We are so sorry to let anyone down and thank you for your understanding and support. We will see you all soon.”

Parker announced in October 2020 he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma and had begun radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

He died at a hospice near his south London home and his funeral took place in Queensway, Petts Wood, on April 20.

The singer’s coffin was carried by his bandmates from The Wanted, as Champagne Supernova by Oasis played to fans gathered outside.

