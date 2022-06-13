Lenny Henry: Lack of black people in audience at Glastonbury is ‘interesting’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lenny Henry: Lack of black people in audience at Glastonbury is ‘interesting’

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 12:02 am
Sir Lenny Henry (Richard Kendal/RTS/PA)
Sir Lenny Henry (Richard Kendal/RTS/PA)

Sir Lenny Henry has said it is “interesting” to see the apparent lack of black people in the audience at Glastonbury Festival.

The actor and comedian, 63, also said he was “surprised” by the lack of diverse faces at festivals in the UK generally.

He made the comments while in conversation with BBC journalist and presenter Clive Myrie for Radio Times.

Mastermind host
Sir Lenny Henry congratulated Clive Myrie on becoming host of Mastermind. (BBC/PA)

Discussing diversity and places where different groups do not mix, he said: “It’s interesting to watch Glastonbury and look at the audience and not see any black people there.

“I’m always surprised by the lack of black and brown faces at festivals. I think, ‘Wow, that’s still very much a dominant culture thing’.”

Glastonbury takes place next week at Worthy Farm in Somerset, finally celebrating its 50th anniversary after being delayed by the pandemic, with Sir Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and rapper Kendrick Lamar confirmed as headliners.

Sir Lenny, who is fronting a two-part documentary about Caribbean culture in the UK, also addressed Myrie recently becoming the first black host of long-running BBC quiz show Mastermind.

Lenny Henry
Sir Lenny Henry said the lack of black people at festivals was ‘interesting’. (Steve Parsons/PA)

He said: “It’s great to have David Olusoga on television talking about black British history that goes back to Hadrian’s Wall.

“Somewhere the gatekeepers have changed, because now we’re allowed to have you on Mastermind. But how long did that take?

“We still want more representation because we deserve it. We are British citizens, we are colonials.

“We’ve been in this country, we have grown up in this country, we’ve contributed and a lot of us feel it still isn’t being reciprocated enough.

“That’s also what this documentary is about. It’s about that feeling of ‘Well, come on, I fitted in. Now what? I’ve integrated, now what happens?’”

Glastonbury has been contacted for comment.

Read the full interview in Radio Times, out now.

