Lizzo announces new version of song Grrrls following backlash over ableist lyric

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Lizzo announces new version of song Grrrls following backlash over ableist lyric

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 12:38 am
Lizzo announces new version of song Grrrls following backlash over ableist lyric (Ian West/PA)
Lizzo announces new version of song Grrrls following backlash over ableist lyric (Ian West/PA)

Lizzo has announced she is releasing a new version of her recent song Grrrls with a “lyric change” after receiving backlash over the use of an ableist slur within the track.

The pop superstar said she “never want(s) to promote derogatory language” and said she was “dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world”.

It comes after disability charity Scope urged her not to leave disabled people out of her message of “self-acceptance” and to change the lyrics used.

Since Grrrls was released on June 10, the Lizzo has faced backlash for using a derogatory term for the condition spastic cerebral palsy in the opening verse.

Writing on social media, she acknowledged her role “as an influential artist” and said the decision was a result of her “listening and taking action”.

“It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song Grrrls.

“Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language.

“As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally).

“I’m proud to say there’s a new version of Grrrls with a lyric change. This is the result of me listening and taking action.

“As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world. Xoxo, Lizzo.”

In a previous statement, Scope wrote on Twitter: “Dear @Lizzo, your songs spread the message of self-acceptance.

“Please don’t leave disabled people out by using slurs in your lyrics. Self-love should be for everyone. We know you can do better.”

The singer is known for promoting body positivity and self-love in her music.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal