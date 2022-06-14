Sue Perkins ‘honoured’ to be hosting 2022 LGBT Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sue Perkins ‘honoured’ to be hosting 2022 LGBT Awards

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 3:42 am
Sue Perkins 'honoured' to be hosting 2022 LGBT Awards (Ian West/PA)
Sue Perkins ‘honoured’ to be hosting 2022 LGBT Awards (Ian West/PA)

Sue Perkins says she is “excited and honoured” to be hosting the 2022 British LGBT Awards.

The former Bake-Off host will lead prize-giving duties at the annual ceremony, which shines a light on leading activists, allies and celebrity figures who have worked to advance the rights of LGBT people during the last year.

Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful are among the stars who have been shortlisted for accolades this year.

Steps, Rylan Clark and Olly Alexander are also nominated.

As host, the presenter and comedian follows in the footsteps of big names such as Mel B, Alan Carr and Kelly Osbourne.

“This is one of the year’s most important celebrations of the LGBT+ community and I’m delighted to be involved,” Perkins said.

“It is always such a great event, shining a light on role models and those who advance the rights of LGBT+ people in Britain and across the world.

“This event always attracts the biggest names, and this year will be no exception. I’m honoured to be a part of it. It is going to be a blast.”

The Fashion Awards 2021 – London
Pop megastar Dua Lip is among the stars who have been shortlisted for accolades this year (Ian West/PA)

The celebrity ally nominees include Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe, singer Ellie Goulding, Little Mix member Jade Thirlwall, Doctor Who actress Jodie Whittaker, Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The prize was previously won by the Duke of Cambridge in 2017.

Gaga, who has been recently celebrated for her performance as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s House Of Gucci – including receiving a Bafta nod for the role – is nominated for celebrity of the year.

She will be joined in the category by The Crown actress Emma Corrin and Pose stars Billy Porter, Indya Moore and MJ Rodriguez.

Rodriguez made history earlier this year after becoming the first transgender actress to win an award at the Golden Globes, for best actress in a TV Drama – also for her role in Pose.

Pop superstar Lipa, non-binary singer Sam Smith, British rapper Lady Leshurr and Steps will battle it out in MTV music artist category.

The Lost City UK premiere – London
The celebrity ally nominees include Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe (Ian West/PA)

The shortlist for the Media Moment prize includes the BBC’s poignant documentary Freddie Mercury: The Final Act.

Other moments shortlisted in the category include the coming out of top-flight footballer Josh Cavallo, the first same-sex male partnership on Strictly Come Dancing and Victoria Scone’s appearance on Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK – becoming the first assigned female at birth queen to star on the show.

The British LGBT Award ceremony is due to take place in London on June 24.

