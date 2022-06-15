Britney Spears’ ex-husband denied bail reduction and will remain in jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Britney Spears’ ex-husband denied bail reduction and will remain in jail

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 12:22 am
Britney Spears’ ex-husband has been denied a bail reduction and will remain behind bars after being charged with felony stalking and four misdemeanours (Alamy/PA)

Britney Spears’ ex-husband has been denied a bail reduction and will remain behind bars after being charged with felony stalking and four misdemeanours.

Alexander, 40, was charged with the offences after turning up to the singer’s Los Angeles home and attempting to crash her wedding to Sam Asghari last week.

As well as the felony charge he faced two counts of misdemeanour battery, one count of misdemeanour vandalism and one count of misdemeanour trespassing following the incident.

Jason Alexander, 40, was arrested after turning up to the singer’s Los Angeles home and attempting to crash her wedding to Sam Asghari (pictured) (Jordan Strauss/AP)

He pleaded not guilty on all counts at a hearing on Monday, though his bail  was set at 100,000 dollars (£82,000). A restraining order was also issued requiring him to stay at least 100 yards from the pop star for three years.

At a bail hearing on Wednesday at Ventura County Superior court, his request for the bail amount to be reduced was denied by judge Catherine Voelker, as was his request to be released from jail.

He was remanded again and remains in Ventura County jail ahead of two preliminary hearings next week.

The intimate wedding ceremony between the singer, 40, and her 28-year-old fitness trainer partner Asghari was held last Thursday.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at the "2019 Daytime Beauty Awards" held at the Taglyan Complex
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari married at her Los Angeles home last week (PA)

High-profile celebrities including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace and Madonna were in attendance.

Shortly before the incident Alexander had posted an Instagram Live story from outside Spears’ property in which he said he was there to “crash” the wedding.

He was arrested by officers from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and taken to jail.

Alexander was the singer’s first husband but the two were married for less than three days in 2004 before an annulment.

His next court appearances are scheduled for June 22 and June 24.

