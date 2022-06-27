Eagles hint that hit-laden Hyde Park gig could be their last in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

Eagles hint that hit-laden Hyde Park gig could be their last in London

By Press Association
June 27, 2022, 2:31 am Updated: June 27, 2022, 12:33 pm
The Eagles at BST in London (Rory Barnes/handout/PA)
The Eagles at BST in London (Rory Barnes/handout/PA)

Eagles have hinted they may have played their last show in London after performing on a balmy evening in Hyde Park.

“So, this is British Summer Time,” drummer and vocalist Don Henley said to the throng of people on Sunday, as he flitted between singing from behind his kit – as on the band’s signature tune Hotel California – and playing guitar up front.

“In case we don’t pass this way again, I want to thank you all for embracing these songs, taking them into your hearts and your homes – we appreciate it,” he added, his voice full of emotion.

With the sky turning from blue to golden-pink during their 23-song set, Eagles were certainly treated to a fine example of a night out in the capital.

The remarkably crisp sound at the British Summer Time (BST) festival threatened to expose any flaws but the harmonies and guitar solos – with the audience treated to a fair few shreds, mostly at the hands of quick-picking Joe Walsh – floated and soared in equal measure over the 65,000-person crowd.

It proved the perfect backdrop for their parade of hits, encompassing a recording career that reached the 50-year mark this month.

The band’s voices and guitar playing has barely aged, with the touring members belying the fact they are mostly in their mid-70s.

During a show of more than two hours, the band – completed by Timothy Schmit and Vince Gill – showcased a repertoire of songs stretching from Tequila Sunrise to Life In The Fast Lane in a run that few bands could match.

There were guest spots during the night, with Deacon Frey – son of Glenn Frey, one of the founding members of the band, who died in 2016 – taking to the stage for renditions of Peaceful Easy Feeling and crowd favourite Take It Easy.

Tennis ace John McEnroe even appeared to surprise the punters. In London for Wimbledon commentary duties, the superfan lined up to strum along to the final number of the night, Already Gone.

In between the sing-a-longs, Henley, who dedicated his own solo track Boys Of Summer to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, explained that London holds a special place for Eagles after recording their first album at the famous Olympic Studios in the south-west of the city.

John McEnroe on No.1 court at The All England Lawn Tennis Club
John McEnroe excited fans with his guitar antics on Sunday night (Steven Paston/PA)

Tracking the debut during the 1972 miners’ strikes and subsequent coal shortage, the 74-year-old recalled: “We’d be in the middle of a take and the power would go off.”

The passion in how the crowd sang the words to Heartache Tonight, Desperado and Best Of My Love made it abundantly clear that, should this be their live swansong to the capital, Eagles have provided memories to last at least another five decades.

Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant and US singer Alison Krauss, who are back recording and touring together, were a big draw as the direct support to the Eagles, exciting fans with their own songs and three Zepp numbers, including Rock And Roll and The Battle Of Evermore.

Those through the gates early caught Little Big Town, singer-songwriter Cam, country music breakout artist Morgan Wade, newcomer Patrick Droney and London folk-Americana group The Wandering Hearts.

Eagles are just one of a slew of huge acts to grace the Hyde Park stage this summer.

Next Sunday will see the Rolling Stones come back for a second headline show, having already played to a packed audience on Saturday, while Sir Elton John entertained fans on Friday.

Adele, Duran Duran and Pearl Jam will headline the remaining nights of the festival, which runs until July 10.

