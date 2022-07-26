McFly star Danny Jones backs Sam Fender and Harry Styles for Mercury prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
McFly star Danny Jones backs Sam Fender and Harry Styles for Mercury prize

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 8:44 pm
Danny Jones (Ian West/PA)
Danny Jones (Ian West/PA)

McFly star Danny Jones has backed Sam Fender and Harry Styles to take home his year’s Mercury prize following the announcement of the shortlist.

Singer-songwriter Fender has been nominated for his number one album Seventeen Going Under while former One Direction star turned solo artist Styles has received a nod for his third solo studio album Harry’s House.

The singers are among 10 of the 12 acts in the running for the prestigious award, which recognises the best British album of the year, who are first-time nominees.

Speaking on BBC’s The One Show, McFly singer and guitarist Jones said he hopes Fender’s chances of winning are “pretty high”.

He added: “He’s done some amazing things recently. And for me, representing guitar music in a commercial kind of environment is really good for us as well, he’s helping us out.

“I speak to him on social sometimes and just big him up and I believed in him from the start and it’s just so nice to see him do so well and play huge shows.”

He recalled how Fender brought his Brit award for best rock alternative act back to his local pub to celebrate, which he said “resonated” with him as he also started in pubs and open-mic nights.

Following the shortlist announcement, Fender told BBC Radio 6 that he was “chuffed” and “absolutely freaking out” after securing his first Mercury Prize nomination.

TRNSMT Festival
Sam Fender (Jane Barlow/PA)

Jones, who is also a coach on The Voice Kids, said that he also loved Styles as well, adding: “I’ve worked with Harry in the past and he’s a great guy so any of those two I’d be.”

Styles’ album Harry’s House has already enjoyed a string of success since its release in May, having just earned its sixth week at number one on the UK album charts and now boasts more weeks atop the chart than all of One Direction’s albums combined.

Also among the nominees are Leeds-based rock group Yard Act for their debut studio album The Overload and Isle of Wight band Wet Leg have also been nominated for their self-titled number one album.

Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)
Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)

Little Simz, who won best new artist at the Brit awards, secured another Mercury prize nomination this year for Sometimes I Might Be Introvert – having featured in the 2019 shortlist for her album Grey Area.

Bafta-nominated actress Jessie Buckley, who recently won an Olivier award for best actress following her role as Sally Bowles in Cabaret, also features on the list for her debut album For All Our Days That Tear The Heart with Bernard Butler.

