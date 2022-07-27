Britney Spears’ lawyers urge US judge to deny request she appear for questioning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Britney Spears’ lawyers urge US judge to deny request she appear for questioning

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 5:08 am
Britney Spears arriving at the MTV Video Music Awards 2016, Madison Square Garden, New York City.
Lawyers for Britney Spears have once again urged a US judge to dismiss her father’s request that she sit for questioning, amid the ongoing legal battle following the termination of her controversial conservatorship.

Representatives for the pop-star said that recent legal filings by Jamie Spears demonstrated “his intent to harass, harm, and re-traumatise” his daughter and accused him of sinking to “a new low”.

It comes as Judge Brenda Penny is due to make a decision in the matter on Wednesday.

Judge Penny recently ordered that Mr Spears himself be deposed, and face questions about alleged surveillance of the singer at her home.

Ms Spears’ lawyers previously said that the move to have her face a deposition was “retaliatory”.

In new documents, filed on Tuesday and obtained by the PA news agency, lawyers said there had been “numerous misrepresentations of fact and law” in Mr Spears’ previous requests to the court.

“Mr Spears’ has sunk to a new low by presenting the Court with misleading ‘exhibits’ containing Ms Spears’s private and confidential, sealed information,” the documents stated.

“Mr Spears’s most recent filing further demonstrates his intent to harass, harm, and re-traumatize Britney Spears.

“As we have discussed, any deposition at all, even (or especially) with the so-called ‘options’ urged by Mr. Spears (i.e., a ‘referee,’ which would be improper) would, in and of itself be harassing and re-traumatize Ms Spears.

“For the foregoing reasons and those in the record, we respectfully submit that this court must adopt its tentative ruling denying Mr Spears’s motion to compel Ms Spears’s deposition.”

