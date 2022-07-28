New Beyonce album reportedly leaked ahead of official Friday release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Beyonce album reportedly leaked ahead of official Friday release

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 2:50 am Updated: July 28, 2022, 5:34 am
New Beyonce album reportedly leaked ahead of official Friday release (Ian West/PA)
New Beyonce album reportedly leaked ahead of official Friday release (Ian West/PA)

Outraged fans took to social media on Wednesday after Beyonce’s highly anticipated seventh studio album Renaissance was reportedly leaked two days early.

The 16-track album is the 40-year-old pop superstar’s first release in six years, and was due to drop officially on Friday.

But audio files circulated on social media, and accessed by US media outlet Variety, reportedly allowing some listeners early access to the songs.

The news prompted outraged responses from Beyonce’s fans – known colloquially as the Beyhive – who urged people not to share links and listen to the record before its official release.

Following the announcement of the album, she shared a striking piece of artwork showing her astride a luminescent horse, wearing only silver jewellery wrapped around her.

“I hope you find joy in this music,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Renaissance is expected to feature contributions from her husband Jay-Z, Drake, producer Skrillex and The-Dream

