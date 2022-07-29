Bjorn Ulvaeus says Lionesses’ use of Abba song made Swedish defeat more bearable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Bjorn Ulvaeus says Lionesses’ use of Abba song made Swedish defeat more bearable

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 7:24 pm
Bjorn Ulvaeus said the Abba song made Swedish defeat more bearable (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Bjorn Ulvaeus has congratulated the England Women’s football team on reaching the Euro 2022 final and said their use of Abba music to celebrate their win over Sweden makes the defeat “a little easier to bear”.

The Swedish musician recorded a video message for the Lionesses, in which he was dressed in his country’s national football strip.

It comes after England stormed to victory on Tuesday, beating Sweden 4-0 and earning them a place in Sunday’s final against Germany.

In the video, posted to the official Abba Voyage Instagram page, the singer said: “Dear Lionesses, I’m Bjorn from Abba.

“I understand that you celebrated your well earned victory the other day with Abba music and I have to say that that makes the defeat a little easier to bear.

“So congratulations.”

The post’s caption also congratulated the Lionesses on “a well played game and excellent taste in music”.

Sunday’s final at Wembley Stadium begins at 5pm.

