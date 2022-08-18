Sir Paul McCartney’s picture book inspires online yoga session for children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir Paul McCartney’s picture book inspires online yoga session for children

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 3:43 pm
Sir Paul McCartney’s children’s book Grandude’s Green Submarine has inspired a special episode of Cosmic Kids Yoga (Cosmic Kids/PA)
Sir Paul McCartney’s picture book, Grandude’s Green Submarine, has inspired a special episode of online children’s yoga series Cosmic Kids Yoga.

The book, which was originally published last year, is the sequel to the music icon’s first picture book Hey Grandude! and follows Grandude and his grandchildren – known as the chillers – as they go on an underwater adventure to find their music-loving grandmother Nandude.

In a special episode of Cosmic Kids Yoga – a YouTube series written and presented by Jaime Amor – the adventures of Grandude and the chillers are blended with yoga to provide children across the world the opportunity to experience yoga and mindfulness through the power of storytelling.

Grandude and the chillers are guided to Nandude by her music, written by Sir Paul and featured in the special episode.

Former member of The Beatles and Grammy Award winning solo-artist Sir Paul is a long-time advocate for yoga and practises regularly as part of his own exercise regime.

Sir Paul’s first children’s book, charting the adventures of the eponymous Grandude, was inspired by a nickname given to him by his own eight grandchildren.

Sir Paul has four adult children with his late first wife and vegetarian food entrepreneur Linda Eastman – Heather, Mary, Stella and James. He also has an 18-year-old daughter, Beatrice, with second ex-wife Heather Mills.

In the celebratory episode of Cosmic Kids Yoga, Amor uses the Grandude’s Green Submarine storyline to guide young viewers through a yoga routine, with the aim of entertaining children while encouraging them to build strength, balance and confidence.

The episode also features the immersive illustrations from Grandude’s Green Submarine by illustrator Kathryn Durst.

Since its launch in 2012, the Cosmic Kids Yoga YouTube channel has amassed more than one million subscribers and more than 350 million views.

