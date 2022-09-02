Dame Shirley Bassey explains why she did not perform at Jubilee concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dame Shirley Bassey explains why she did not perform at Jubilee concert

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 6:57 pm
Dame Shirley Bassey (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Dame Shirley Bassey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Dame Shirley Bassey has said she would have been “delighted” to perform a duet with Sir Tom Jones at the Queen’s Jubilee concert, but was unable to attend due to her schedule.

The 85-year-old Welsh singer has explained why she was absent from the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace in June, after recent reports speculated she had refused to collaborate with fellow Welsh singer Sir Tom, as she wanted her own spot.

In a statement, Dame Shirley said she had been offered a solo appearance but was not able to travel to the UK at the time.

Graham Norton Show – London
Sir Tom Jones (Matt Crossick/PA)

She said: “Newspaper reports this morning suggested that I had refused to perform at the Queen’s Platinum Party because I was unhappy at not being offered a solo appearance.

“This is entirely untrue. I was offered a solo appearance and would have been delighted to have done a duet with Sir Tom, but my schedule simply did not, at the time, allow me to travel to the UK.

“Through the years I have been honoured to perform at her majesty’s golden and diamond Jubilee, 90th birthday celebrations and Royal Variety performances. Here’s to many more!”

Platinum Jubilee
Duran Duran perform at the Platinum Party at the Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Jubilee concert, staged in front of Buckingham Palace, featured a star-studded line-up including performances from Sir Rod Stewart, Diana Ross, Duran Duran and Queen + Adam Lambert.

It also included live speeches by the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge.

The BBC said the Platinum Party at the Palace was the most watched programme of the year up to that date, with a peak viewing figure of 13.4 million, and an average audience of 11.2 million.

