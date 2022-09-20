Robbie Williams on Glastonbury 2023 legends slot: ‘I’d like to do that’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Robbie Williams on Glastonbury 2023 legends slot: ‘I’d like to do that’

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 8:46 am
Robbie Williams (PA)
Robbie Williams (PA)

Robbie Williams has said he is “incredibly grateful that the ship goes forward” as he celebrates 25 years as a solo artist.

The former Take That singer, 48, last week secured his 14th chart-topping record with the album XXV, overtaking Elvis Presley (who scored 13 UK number one albums), to become the solo artist with the most UK number one albums, the Official Charts Company said.

The album marks his career milestone of more than two decades of success as a solo artist and contains a selection of his greatest hits such as Angels, Let Me Entertain You and Millennium reworked with an orchestra.

He told the BBC: “My big feeling is, my best years professionally could have been from when I was 16 to 21 when I was in Take That.

“I know how brittle my ego is and I know how fragile I am as a human being and to be a has been… or whatever it was that would have happened to me after Take That, I’m incredibly grateful that the ship still goes forward. That’s it.

“In short, I’m incredibly grateful, that’s what the anniversary has done for me.”

Last month Netflix announced that a documentary about the singer is in production, saying the multi-part series, which will launch next year, is an “in-depth examination of a global icon and natural-born-entertainer who had to navigate the highs and lows of being in the limelight for more than 30 years”.

Directed by Joe Pearlman, who was behind the Bros documentary After The Screaming Stops, it will also feature never-before-seen archive and intimate footage of Williams.

Take That were one of the world’s most successful boy bands when Williams dramatically left in 1995.

He went on to launch his solo career with chart-pleasing singles such as No Regrets, Rock DJ and his duet with Kylie Minogue, Kids.

Williams performed at one of the wettest festivals in Glastonbury history in 1998 and said he would love to return to the event again.

Official Albums Chart
Robbie Williams with his official number one award (Official Charts Company/PA)

Asked if he would be up for performing in the legends slot at the Worthy Farm event, he said: “Yeah, that’d be cool. Actually, I’d like to do that. I’d like another go round on that stage and feel that audience and get the chance to do it.”

When shown footage by the BBC of Mel C saying that the Spice Girls for the legends slot would be “the absolute dream”, Williams quipped: “The Spice Girls trumps a Robbie Williams so maybe I’ll have to wait”.

He added of Glastonbury: “It is the epicentre of the music world for that weekend. Everybody’s watching, everybody’s got their eyes on it.

“And that kind of thing doesn’t exist these days because music on TV has died a death and music being a potent, viable thing that gets you to sit down on a Thursday night at seven o’clock for a half an hour now doesn’t exist.

“So yeah, it’s a big deal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Selena Gomez shares trailer for intimate documentary about her life (Matt Crossick/PA)
Selena Gomez shares trailer for ‘uniquely raw’ documentary about her life
Brenda Edwards (left) mother of the late Jamal Edwards and his sister Tanisha Artman at the inaugural fundraising event for the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust (JESB), at HERE at the Outernet in central London. Music entrepreneur Edwards, who received an MBE for his services to music in 2014, died on February 20 this year at the age of 31. (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Brenda Edwards: Jamal’s trust will continue his work of instilling self belief
Marilyn Manson(PA)
Marilyn Manson sex assault investigation goes to prosecutors
Emili Sande sitting at a piano
Singing icon Emeli Sandé aims to be a role model and inspiration for young…
0
Elton John (Suzan Moore/PA)
Elton John to perform at the White House on Friday
(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Simon Cowell: I wouldn’t be here today if not for Kelly Clarkson’s success
(Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP, File)
Rapper Mystikal pleads not guilty to rape and drug charges
The Queen’s coffin is placed near the altar in Westminster Abbey (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Queen’s funeral music contains echoes of happier times
Andrew Lloyd Webber during the Platinum Party at the Palace (PA)
Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals what caused the ‘odd disagreement’ with the Queen
(Alamy/PA)
Queen’s Piper to help close funeral with traditional bagpipe piece

More from Press and Journal

Andrew Hindes.
Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils'
The new Poundland store will open at the old Waterstone's site on Union Street on Saturday. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Readers react to long-awaited return of Poundland on Union Street
0
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Aberdeen residents tackle the city's famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean
0
Highland League Management Committee Meeting at Lossiemouth FC Social Club. Garry Farquhar, President Buckie Thistle, with Raymond Carno, after the meeting. Picture by Gordon Lennox 20/04/2017
'It's our equivalent of a European tie': Garry Farquhar looks forward to Buckie's clash…
HIGHLAND LEAGUE FRASERBURGH V BRORA BROCH'S PAUL YOUNG AND JOHN PICKLES CHALLENGE FOR THE BALL
Highland League streaming returns during international breaks
Highland councillors will consider an extra £3m cost of living support plan on Thursday. Photo: Sandy McCook
Council sets out £3m cash support as data shows Highland household costs are up…
0

Editor's Picks